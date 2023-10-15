The newly constructed Shraddhanjali flyover over the Zoo-Narengi road in Guwahati, is all set to be inaugurated on Maha Panchami, October 18, 2023.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the inauguration is scheduled for between 5 to 5.30 pm on the said date. The foundation stone for the flyover was laid on February 1, 2022, and the project has been completed within a span of 19 months.

Sarma expressed hope that the flyover, which features three lanes on each side, will ease traffic on RG Baruah road for the next 20 years.

One of these lanes will divert traffic towards Geeta Mandir. Additionally, a carriageway has been established beneath the flyover on both sides, effectively creating a seven-lane structure. The flyover has been named after Shradhanjali Kanan, Sarma added.

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