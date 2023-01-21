In a rare case, a foetus was found in the abdomen of a 10-month-old baby here in Dibrugarh, Assam.

As per reports, the foetus will be surgically removed from the baby's abdomen at a private nursing home in Dibrugarh.

In medical terms, it is called fetus-in-fetu (FIF), a rare entity in which one malformed vertebrate fetus is enclosed within the body of its twin, according to the journal of the National Library of Medicine.

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It should be noted that this is not the first incidence recorded in India; earlier in November 2022, physicians revealed that eight foetuses were discovered in the belly of a 21-day-old newborn during surgery in a private hospital here.

The foetuses vary in size from three to five centimetres and were found inside a cyst in the abdomen, according to Dr Md Imran, who conducted the operation.

On October 10, the infant was delivered in a government hospital in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The physicians discovered a bulge in the belly and advised the parents to get it removed as soon as possible since it may cause gastric issues.

Rajesh Singh, the head of Rani Hospital in Ranchi, told the reporters, "Since it is a rare case, we are preparing it to be published in international journals."