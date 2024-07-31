The Assam Forest Department has acknowledged the establishment of 68 schools within the Charduar Reserve Forest and Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary without the required clearances.

This disclosure was made in an affidavit submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) amid concerns that the education of approximately 3,000 enrolled students could be severely disrupted if immediate eviction measures are implemented to clear the forest areas.

The affidavit, dated April 8 and presented before the NGT’s Eastern Zone Bench in Kolkata, outlines the situation, revealing that these schools are engaged in non-forest activities in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. In response to the unauthorized operations, the Dhekiajuli range officer has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the managing committee of the schools.

Also read: Environment Ministry approves oil and gas drilling in Assam's Hoollongapar Sanctuary, sparks conservation concerns

During a hearing on July 3, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Assam was instructed to provide an update on the actions taken regarding the encroachments. In a follow-up affidavit, PCCF Rajpal Singh stated that the forest department is actively addressing the situation. Notices were issued on June 29 to the district mission coordinator of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Sonitpur, highlighting the ongoing violations.

Singh emphasized the importance of considering the educational impact on the young students, primarily those in classes 1 to 5, stating, "Immediately vacating the schools would seriously impair the educational growth of these young minds." He further urged that families should not be displaced until adequate resettlement and rehabilitation plans are in place to ensure the continuity of the children’s education.

The NGT has mandated the forest department to draft a comprehensive resettlement and rehabilitation plan for the encroachers in the Nameri National Park - Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary landscape. This plan is expected to be submitted by the last week of September 2024, aiming to balance environmental conservation with the educational needs of local communities. The case is set for its next hearing on August 21.