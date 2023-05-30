A forest department personnel was killed and three others sustained critical injuries after clashes broke out between the forest officials and alleged timber smugglers in Assam’s Goalpara on May 29.

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of May 29 when the forest department officials launched an operation against illegal timber smuggling at the Boro Matia Reserved Forest on under Krishnai Salpara Darapara in Goalpara.

The clashes broke out when the officials were bringing seized goods towards their office, when a group of illegal smugglers attacked the forest department team with sharp weapons.

As per sources, the locals were also allegedly involved in the clash. The smugglers also looted the team of officials, snatching their mobile, gold rings.

The injured officials have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

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