Assam forest officials bust illegal sawmill at Assam–Meghalaya border

In a joint operation led by the Krishnai Central Range Forest Office, an illegal sawmill at Nyapuli, near the Assam–Meghalaya border in Lela, was dismantled on August 28.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Range Forest Officer Debabrata Sharma, with support from forest guards, staff, and Battalion personnel.

During the operation, officials seized sawn teak timber valued at around ₹50,000, which had been processed in violation of forest regulations. Three workers were apprehended while cutting timber at the site and are currently undergoing interrogation at the Krishnai Central Range Forest Office.

Forest authorities said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal timber trade in border areas and protect the region’s forest resources.



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