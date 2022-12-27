The continuous efforts of forest officials came to an end on December 27 as they successfully tranquilized the leopard and captured him in Assam's Jorhat district.

The leopard created terror in Assam’s Jorhat injuring several.

However, during the process of tranquilizing, the leopard got injured following which he will undergo a medical examination.

''We shot him twice in order to capture him. He is an adult Leopard. However, he has been injured and we will take him for medical examination and on the basis of that report, a decision will be taken,'' a forest official said while speaking to media over the matter.

Meanwhile, the leopard has been taken to Regional Forest Officer’s Office, and later it will be taken to Kaziranga.

It is worth mentioning that at least 15 people, including three forest staff, were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood on December 26.

As per reports, the incident was reported near Rain Forest Research Institute.

Notably, the leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother, and their two children in the Sotai area of the district and later jumped upon a moving vehicle while trying to escape from the human habitant.

Upon receiving information, the forest officials immediately rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area.

Following this, two forest officials were injured during the ordeal.

The injured were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for medical attention.

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