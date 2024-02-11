Arin Kataki, the prime suspect in a hit-and-run case, is likely to be apprehended again. Kataki, aged 20, is the son of Pranjal Kataki, an Assistant Conservator of Forest in the Forest Resources and Survey Division, Santipur, Guwahati.

The anticipated arrest follows the registration of a new case (number 87/24) against the siren gang at Basistha Police Station by the city police. The charges include sections 120(B), 188, 290, 287, 283, 336, and 419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police will summon the owners of the nine luxury cars confiscated yesterday for interrogation. These owners are accused of violating the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 by unlawfully installing sirens and red/blue beacon lights on their vehicles.

They are also suspected of obtaining illegitimate car passes for entry into the Assam Legislative Assembly during the current session in Dispur, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Basistha Police remained unavailable to comment on the incident.

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