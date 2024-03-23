Dipanka Kumar Nath, the former president of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), was officially appointed as the State Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam on March 23.

The announcement was made by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita. Nath, along with several other notable state leaders, joined the BJP on January 28 in a ceremony held at the BJP State headquarters in Guwahati’s Basistha.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma kicked Sarbananda Sonowal from CM post, says Akhil Gogoi

The event was attended by many BJP leaders including Bhabesh Kalita, Assam cabinet ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Pijush Hazarika, and MLAs Diganta Kalita and Manab Deka.



This appointment is seen as a significant boost for the BJP in Assam ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

