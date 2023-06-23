Assam Police on June 22 apprehended former AGP minister Haji Rauf Chaudhury and his wife Farhana for allegedly assaulting a girl child labour in the Hojai district of Assam.

The arrest was made a video showing the brutality against children came into the public domain. In the video, Farhana can be seen brutally beating the minor girl with a stick and her husband Chaudhury watches the act.

Upon seeing the video, the police immediately rescued the victim girl and detained the couple for questioning.

As per reports, Farhana alleged that she adopted the child a year ago to give her a better life and education. However, the girl didn't focus on her study and was not attending classes.

Speaking on the matter, Child Rights Activist, Miguel Das said the Assam government has a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against children and urged police to bool the culprits under relevant sections of the IPC.

"It is shocking that a former lawmaker and his wife have not only illegally employed a girl child to work as domestic help, but has criminally unleashed various forms of physical and mental abuse on the child. The Assam Government has a zero-tolerance policy towards violence against children, and therefore I urge the Police to book the perpetrators under relevant sections of the JJ Act, the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, and the IPC, to ensure that the child gets justice," he told India Today NE.

This is not the first incident in Assam, where such cases have been reported. Earlier in May this year, Guwahati Police detained a doctor couple for their alleged involvement in a child abuse case.

The accused doctor couple have been identified as Dr. Waliul Islam and Dr. Sangeeta Dutta and as per allegations, the couple tied their little daughter on their terrace in the blaring summer heat.

The entire matter came to light after child rights activist Das took to social media and informed about the incident.

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