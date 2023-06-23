Another water pipe bursts on Friday noon, Jue 23 at Borbari in the Hengerabari area in Guwahati.

The incident was reported near Nabajyoti Club located at Borbari.

As per the visuals although the burst seems not to be lethal, however, repeated instances of such pipe bursts have raised concern among residents of Guwahati.

On June 22, a pipeline burst incident was reported from the city's Maligaon area.



Also Read: Guwahati: Water pipeline bursts again in Maligaon

The incident was reported in the Pandu area near the under-construction flyover making it to be the sixth incident in a row.

As per the visuals, water could be seen spilling out up to a few metres like a fountain.

Earlier on June 20, Guwahati City faced yet another water pipe burst incident, marking the fourth occurrence within a span of 30 days.

This incident follows the tragic water pipe burst in Kharguli on May 25, where a woman lost her life, and several others were injured. The forceful gushing water from the burst pipe caused severe damage to around 30 houses and several vehicles in the vicinity.

Sumitra Rabha Das, a resident, tragically lost her life when her house collapsed under the impact of the rushing water. Her two daughters also sustained injuries in the incident.