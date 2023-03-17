Assam Police on March 16 apprehended the former MLA, Naren Sonowal, from Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh for allegedly being involved in gambling activities.

As per reports, Sonowal was arrested during an operation carried out by police in Dibrugarh's Boiragimoth area.

Besides Sonowal, the police also apprehended six others identified as Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid, and Dipak Ranjan in connection to the case.

In connection with the matter, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrested individuals as police have launched a probe.

It is worth mentioning that Sonowal was an MLA from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party and got elected in 2016 from the Naharkatia Assembly constituency.

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Sonowal was the richest among the candidates in 2021 with declared assets worth Rs. 33 crore.

On the other hand, Anupam Chutia, SUCI(C) from Lakhimpur, was the 'poorest' candidate with assets worth 'only' Rs. 15,000.

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