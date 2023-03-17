Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on March 17 announced that exams of MIL and English subjects will be held on April 1st, 2023.

The exam was earlier announced to be held on March 18, 2023, following the paper leak.

''This is to notify to all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police Investigation regarding the leakage of the Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2025, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation, the Board of Secondary, Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/English (IL) subject earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023.

The Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on 1st April 2023 from 9.00 am onwards in all the centres of the state of Assam,'' an official order dated 17 March read.

SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on 1st April, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2023.@himantabiswa ⁦@CMOfficeAssam⁩ pic.twitter.com/2jcQrfVJaC — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 17, 2023

On March 16, under the direction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, SEBA decided to reschedule the exams of all MIL subjects, including the English (IL) of HSLC.

Besides this, Sarma also directed the Board of SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam.

"It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed to leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also," Sarma tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a significant breakthrough, Assam Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of the HSLC paper leak scam, Pranab Dutta, in Lakhimpur. Additionally, the police have detained two others from Gogamukh for questioning.

According to reports, both teachers have been terminated from their services.

The arrests were made in connection with the General Science (C3) subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam.

The police have so far apprehended 25 people, including students, in connection with the case and twelve of them are being taken for three days of police custody, while the other 13 are being interrogated as per the guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CID is investigating all aspects of the case, as the question papers were leaked through WhatsApp messages.

Also read: Assam HSLC Assamese subject paper leaked, tweets Himanta Biswa Sarma