The Gauhati High Court on Monday convicted former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul and 32 others in the APSC Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) recruitment scam.

The scam involved irregularities in the selection process for ADO positions advertised in 2013.

The ADO recruitment scam is part of the wider APSC cash-for-job scandal, where candidates allegedly bribed officials for undeserved selection. Rakesh Paul was a central figure in the scam, and the ADO recruitment irregularities occurred under his watch.

The APSC scam, exposed in 2015-16, involved allegations of candidates bribing officials to secure government positions through manipulated exams.



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This verdict comes after years of investigation and legal proceedings. While 32 individuals have been found guilty, 10 others were acquitted by the court.

The acquitted persons are - Vikas Pincha, Kunal Das, Kaushik Kalita, Musharaf Hussian, Beauty Gogoi, Feroz Maran, Jyotiban Dutta, Seiz Ali Zohri, Dritiman Roy and Mausomi Saikia.

The full details of the sentencing and the impact on the convicted individuals are awaited.

