In a significant operation, Dima Hasao police conducted a raid at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district.

Four coal traders were arrested in connection with a GST case, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb tax evasion.

The arrested traders are Azadul Hussain, Abdur Rahman, Mofidul Islam, and Abdul Motaleb.

It may be recalled that about a month ago, Umrangsu police arrested a coal trader named Fazal Haque of Jogighopa in the GST Fakir case.

According to the complaint, coal traders from Jogighopa had been transporting coal from Umrangsu to Jogighopa for a long time.

It is learnt that a businessman named Fazal Haque of Jogighopa had supplied fake GST invoices of coal to the traders. Getting information in this regard Umrangsu police arrested Fazal Haque who supplied fake GST invoices about a month ago.

Earlier this month, CBI arrested Assistant Commissioner CGST, GST Commissionerate, Guwahati for demanding and accepting undue benefit of Rs. 50,000/- from the complainant.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on the basis of a complaint. It is alleged that demand and show cause notices were issued to the complainant and the accused had called him to the CGST office several times. The complainant further alleged that he had done civil work for which he had paid all the outstanding taxes.



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The complainant further alleged that on approaching the office of CGST to enquire about the matter, the said Assistant Commissioner demanded Rs. 2 lakhs as an undue advantage for passing a favourable order. After mutual negotiation, the accused allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 as a bribe.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting undue benefit of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant. Subsequently, the accused was arrested by the CBI.