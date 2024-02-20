In another jolt to the state Congress, former Bongaigaon district Congress president Shankar Prasad Rai has tendered his resignation on February 20 citing personal issues behind his decision.

In a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president, Shankar Rai mentioned, "I tender my resignation from all posts and primary membership of the Indian National Congress party due to personal reasons".

It needs mention, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) joint general secretary Ratul Kurmi has resigned from the party on February 20.

Ratul Kurmi who is said to be very close to MP Gaurav Gogoi has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party citing personal problems.

In a letter to the APCC chief Bhupen Borah, Ratul Kurmi wrote, "With reference to the subject cited above, I have the honour to inform you that I am standing down by this letter from every post of the Congress party as well as from membership owing to personal problem. As Joint Secretary of the APCC & Co-in-charge of Golaghat District Congress I served the party with sincere and dedication. As of today, I will no longer be involved in the political functions of the party. This is for the sake of your kind information and further necessary action, for which act of your generosity I will be eternally thankful.

The resignation of the Congress leader from Titabor, who is very close to MP Gaurav Gogoi, was doing the rounds lately.



Also read: Assam: APCC joint general secretary resigns from party in Titabor