Former Congress MLA from Morigaon, Assam, Jonjonali Barua passed away on May 30 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to sources, Jonjonali Barua was suffering from a prolonged illness and was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. Barua was later shifted to the GMCH where she breathed her last at 6 am on May 30, morning.

It should be noted that Barua was elected as a Congress MLA from the Morigaon constituency three times in a row. Jonjonali Barua served as the Morigaon District Congress President, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC Vice President, and the Morigaon District Sports Association President in addition to being elected as an MLA.

After the former party MLA passed away, the Congress unit in the Morigaon district offered their condolences. Bhupen Borah, the head of the APCC, also expressed sympathy for Jonjonali Barua's passing. He said in a touching tweet that her death had left the party with an irreplaceable hole.

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