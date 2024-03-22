In a significant political move, former Congress MLA Klengdong Engti, former HAD minister and Congress strongman in the hill districts of Assam, is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in Guwahati.

This may impact the political landscape of the region.

Earlier in 2022, in the aftermath of the Congress rout in the Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, former HAD minister and Congress strongman in the hill districts of Assam, Kharsing Engti resigned from the Congress party.



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The Congress drew a blank in the MAC election to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

He was a cabinet minister in the late Tarun Gogoi-led Cabinet and resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Resigning from the vice presidentship of the APCC, Engti said in his resignation letter, “I have put all my efforts and did my level best for the welfare of our party while discharging my duties and responsibilities but unfortunately our party has lost the election in the districts including the recent MAC election of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, so, I being a dedicated and committed worker of our party, take the moral responsibility with due obligation.”