The Pan Bazaar Police on December 15 arrested Assam library services' former director Rumi Goswami on charges of departmental financial anomalies.

Goswami's husband Pranab Goswami was earlier arrested on November 26.

Notably, Rumi Goswami and her husband have been accused of misappropriating funds worth around Rs 46 lakhs in the Directorate of Library Services.

Earlier Gauhati High Court rejected Goswami’s application seeking an extension of her pre-arrest bail.

She had approached the Gauhati High Court seeking the benefit of pre-arrest bail, apprehending her arrest in connection with Pan Bazaar Police Station case no. 263/2022, registered for offences punishable under Sections 406/40 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

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On the other hand, Assam Agriculture minister Atul Bora ordered an enquiry on Haren Saikia on corruption charges on December 15.

Saikia has been accused of demanding a bribe from a PM Kisan beneficiary.

Notably, an allegation has been levelled upon the officer for seeking a bribe from beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme.