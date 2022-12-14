The Mizoram government cancelled the tender process for constructing a shelter home for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or those questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation) and intersex (LGBTQI) community.

This comes after the Young Mizo Association (YMA) strongly protested against the construction of the shelter home.

Speaking to the media, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Director H Liazela said the project was taken up on the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) directive.

Notably, in July 2021, the NHRC had asked all states to comply with its mandate of constructing shelter homes for the LGBTQI community, he added.

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"The notice inviting tender for construction of a shelter for LGBTQI at Sakawrtuichhun in Aizawl from funds received from Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as 2nd rank SPARK incentive award 2019-20 among NE and Himalayan states is hereby cancelled," said a notification issued by the UD&PA department. The notice inviting tender for the construction of the shelter home for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community at Sakawrtuichhun on the western outskirts of the state capital was issued on December 6.

Leaders of the YMA met Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday and urged him to cancel the project. It claimed that such a shelter home in the state was not safe, and would have adverse effects on the Mizo society.

The project was approved by the state government in May under National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NLUM) and was supposed to cost Rs 40 lakh. The People's Conference (PC) party also opposed the project.