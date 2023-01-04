Following Assam government’s decision to remerge newly constituted districts to their former districts, former pro-scribed insurgent group National Liberation Front of Boroland has demanded the government to notify the proposed Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency as ST Reserved Seat in the ensuing delimitation process.

The NLFB in a press note reiterated their demand by stating, “Keeping in view of the recent notification issued by the Election Commission of India regarding the delimitation of the Parliamentary/ General Assembly and Legislative Assembly constituencies, the General council of National Liberation Front of Boroland has today met in a discussion at the NLFB Head Quarter, Kokrajhar and thereby resolved to press forward the demand for maintaining the status quo in respect of the existing reservation in Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Moreover, considering the recent demographical pattern and unwarranted ingression of several outsider immigrants in protected tribal lands/belts and blocks, the NLFB Leadership firmly demands the Union and the state Government as well as the Election Commission of India to notify the proposed Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency as ST Reserved Seat in the ensuing delimitation process”.

The press note by NLFB further mentions, “The General Council of NLFB firmly reiterates that upon de-reservation of the existing Kokrajhar ST Lok Sabha Constituency and the proposed Udalguri Parliamentary constituency, every Bodo Organizations would be compelled to initiate an united revolution for the political safeguard of Bodos and other Indigenous tribal people of the state”.

It needs mention here, BTR Chief Pramod Boro on December 29 while welcoming the delimitation exercise said that the delimitation process will give the people of Assam equal rights and equal development. He said that the process will benefit the people belonging to ethnic groups of Assam to a great extent.

However, the BTR Chief urged people to take note of the advantage and disadvantages of different ethnic groups while the exercise is carried out.

Notably, on December 27, Election Commission of India had initiated delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam as per Section 8A of the RP Act, 1950.

The Census figures of 2001 will be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies in the state.

Earlier on December 14, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive interview with India TodayNE had said that the delimitation process would start within a month in Assam.

The CM had said that delimitation of the assembly constituency is the entry door to implement Clause 6 in Assam.

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