The former BJP Kisan Morcha leader Indrani Tahbildar had consumed 80 sleeping pills following which she died, claimed an autopsy report.

Tragically, the report indicates that she had fallen asleep after ingesting the sleeping tablets.

It is important to highlight that the release of her private photos with Anurag Chaliha, the primary accused in her case, which were made public, allegedly led to her experiencing a severe mental breakdown.

In the meantime, Anurag Chaliha, the main suspect in the Indrani Tahbildar death case, categorically denied all allegations, asserting on August 30 that he is being unfairly used as a pawn for political purposes.

"I am being used as a political scapegoat. These allegations are entirely baseless. I have never accepted any money under the pretext of offering employment," he said while speaking to reporters.

This comes after he is set to transfer to the central jail today, subsequent to a period of police custody during which he was extensively questioned regarding the demise of Tahbildar.

Reportedly, the investigative team has identified up to three job seekers who are believed to have paid money for employment opportunities. This case has emerged as another thread intertwined with the investigation into Indrani Tahbildar's death as the probe unfolds.

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