Former Assam minister and senior Congress leader Nazrul Islam passed away on Saturday, January 7 in Guwahati. Nazrul Islam was undergoing receiving treatment at Health City Hospital in Guwahati due to a prolonged illness. He passed away at around 12:15 p.m.

On Friday, January 6, he was taken to the hospital due to a drop in his oxygen level, according to reports.

Nazrul Islam was an Indian National Congress member of the Assam Legislative Assembly. He also served as a minister in the Assam government during Tarun Gogoi’s tenure from June 7, 2002 to May 20, 2016. He was elected five times in a row to represent the Laharighat constituency from 1996 to 2021.

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