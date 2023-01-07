A former police officer was shot dead by a cop in Dhemaji on January 7. The deceased identified as Amulya Barua was shot dead by SI Alok Konwar.

SI Alok Konwar surrendered soon after the incident. The incident took place in Dhemaji's Bhehpara.

The reason behind the serious step taken by Konwar is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Alok Konwar was working as a Sub- Inspector at Dibrugarh Police Station.

As per information, SI Alok Konwar left Dibrugarh this morning after emergency night duty, reached Dhemaji and fired three rounds at Amulya Barua, who was a retired police officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

Police suspects that the incident might have taken place due to their personal disputes.

In a similar incident, a police constable was fatally shot dead on December 6 in Assam's Charaideo district by his fellow colleague, an official reported.

Constable Deepak Kakoti had just arrived at the Sonari police station for his morning shift when he and his colleague, Gokul Basumatary, got into a fight. He then pulled out his service pistol and started shooting, according to the police officer.

Basumatary, who had been struck by the bullet, was sent to the hospital right away, but the medical staff pronounced him dead. A post-mortem has been ordered for his body.

Later, Kakoti turned himself in to senior police officials and underwent a medical examination to determine whether or not he was intoxicated at the time of the incident, the officer stated.



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