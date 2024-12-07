Former Member of Parliament Topon Kumar Gogoi has been appointed as the Chairman and a Director on the Board of Directors of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC). The appointment comes in the wake of Prasanta Phookan being sworn in as a Minister in the Assam cabinet on Saturday, December 7.

With Phookan relieved of his responsibilities as AIDC Chairman and Director, Gogoi’s appointment takes effect immediately, as per an official order issued by the Assam Government.

The order stated, “In exercise of the power conferred under relevant Article in the Articles of Association of Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Ltd., the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Shri Topon Kumar Gogoi as one of the Directors on the Board of Directors of AIDC Ltd. and as Chairman of AIDC Ltd. in Cabinet rank, with immediate effect until further order.”





Also read: Assam police arrest 8 in Rs 1.5 crore highway loot case