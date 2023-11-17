Former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela failed to appear before the court despite a summon notice by the additional district and session judge.

With this, the court has ordered that Prateek Hajela be made aware of the situation by means of advertisements in two widely read Madhya Pradesh and Assam publications as well as two national newspapers.

"Seen petition No. 3463/23 filed by learned engaged counsel for the petitioner stating inter-alia that Opp. Party No. 1 has voluntarily retired from service and he is a resident of Madhya Pradesh but his address is not confirmed and under such circumstances, it is necessary to publish the notice of this case through paper publication," stated the order.

The additional district and sessions judge issued a summon notice to former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela.



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This comes after an individual, Luit Kumar Barman, based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG) on the update exercise of the NRC in Assam filed the Criminal Revision under section 397 Cr.P.C. read with section 399 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The court has asked Hajela to appear before this court on November 17, 2023, at 10.30 A.M. to file objections if any.

The court in the summon notice stated, “On your failure to appear before the court the case will be heard Ex-parte in accordance with law.”

Earlier in August, the State Government allowed voluntary retirement to former NRC (National Register of Citizens) State Coordinator, an Assam-Meghalaya IAS cadre, Prateek Hajela, with effect from today with some conditions.

The State Personnel Department issued an official notification to this effect. After the completion of his inter-cadre deputation, Hajela applied for VRS a few months ago.

However, there was confusion regarding Hajela getting VRS because of the allegations levelled against him, including the NRC update.

Even Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department to file cases against Hajela on the allegations of financial irregularities concerning the NRC update.

The Chief Minister also said that Hajela would have to appear as and when the police called him.