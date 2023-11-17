The state cabinet has approved the appointments of 37th National Games medal winners and cash awards to 42 medal winners who are already in government service (under the provisions of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam).

Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists will be provided Grade III posts in various government departments while the 40 medal winners already with Government jobs will be provided cash.

The state cabinet has approved the appointments of #37thNationalGames medal winners and cash awards to 42 medal winners who are already in government service (under the provisions of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam).



Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists will be provided… — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) November 17, 2023

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With this Rs 50,000 is sanctioned for Gold medalists, Rs 40,000 for Silver medalists and Rs 30,000 for Bronze medalists.

Earlier in September 2022, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "If any player from Assam wins gold, bronze or silver in the National Games, our government will immediately offer him/her a job depending upon the educational qualifications."

