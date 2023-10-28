A 47-year-old former Panchayat member and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karimganj, Assam, was found dead after being missing for three days.

The deceased identified as Abdul Sattar was last seen on the night of October 23, after receiving several calls for an important meeting.

His body was discovered in Karimganj district on Friday, with visible signs of injuries indicating torture. Karimganj police have confirmed the registration of a murder case following the discovery of his body.

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