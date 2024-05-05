Bhaskar Talukdar, son of former Nalbari student leader Homeshwar Talukdar, has gone missing under worrying circumstances.

Bhaskar was last known to be on the Sifhung train to Guwahati on Saturday morning, intending to visit his sister studying at Cotton.

His mobile signal was lost at the Baihata intersection. In the evening, his mobile location was briefly detected at Alipurduar in West Bengal, further escalating concerns. A missing person report has been filed at the Chamata Police Station, Nalbari by his family.



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