Amid an ongoing crackdown against banned militant outfit in the state, former ULFA leader Jitu Talukdar alias Jayanta Talukdar has been detained in Nalbari for questioning.

On the night of December 23, the Nalbari police had detained him for questioning from his residence in Barbhag Katalkusi.

At present former ULFA leader Jitu Talukdar has been being questioned by the police at Nalbari Sadar police station for four days.

It is to be noted that Jitu Talukdar is currently not involved in ULFA in any way.



Also Read: Assam: Two youths arrested over social media posts on ULFA-I

The wife of the former banned outfit told reporters that the wife had come to know from the police that the former ULFA leader had been detained for posting a post on social media.

Two youths from Nalbari in Assam have been put under arrest over their social media posts on the ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I) proscribed outfit.

The two youths have been identified as Jayanta Talukdar and Biswajit Saud. Both the youths have been accused of keeping contact with the ULFA-I. Both the youths have been placed under arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a round of interrogation.

Noteworthy is that this news comes in after Assam DGP GP Singh had recently said that people who show support to any terrorist outfit on social media will have to face arrest.