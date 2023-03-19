A girl allegedly kidnapped from Assam’s Dakhin Krishnapur was successfully rescued from Umkiang Meghalaya by alert border police personnel on March 18.

According to reports, police received information regarding the kidnapping of a girl from Dakhin Krishnapur by one boy identified as Suzen Laskar of Sonai, Assam. The accused boy and the victim girl were both rescued from a bus near Malidor, Meghalaya.

The border police intercepted a passenger bus near Umkiang, Meghalaya, after receiving information of the whereabouts of the accused along with the kidnapped girl. Both are now being taken back to Silchar for safe custody.

Meanwhile, necessary action is being initiated against the accused as per the law.

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