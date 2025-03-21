In a major crackdown on cattle smuggling, four individuals were arrested by police from the Baniyamari area under the Golakganj police station in Dhubri.

The arrests were made while the accused were attempting to smuggle four cows in a Bolero pickup van, which has been seized by the authorities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Moslemuddin (27), son of Iman Ali, from Pokalagi Part III, under Golakganj police station, Ali Hussain (25), son of Nur Mohammad Sheikh, Monowar Hissain (26), son of Nurul Sheikh, and Biswajit Barman (25), son of Late Shyamal Barman, from Jhaukuti, under Boxirhat police station, Cooch Behar, West Bengal.



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Among the arrested individuals Ali Hussain (25), who was previously involved under Agomoni PS Case No. 326/19 and 13/24 for his involvement in an incident that occurred in front of Agomoni police station in 2019.

In that case, Hussain was accused of running over a police constable with a vehicle, leading to the constable’s death.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the vehicle and found the smuggled cows, which were being transported illegally. The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the smuggling network.

The seizure of the vehicle and the arrests mark another success for the authorities in their ongoing efforts to curb cattle smuggling in the region.