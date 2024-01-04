The catastrophic bus accident that occurred in Dergaon, Assam's Golaghat district, has left the death toll at 12, with no additional deaths reported during the treatment of the injured. A number of victims remain in a critical condition as of Thursday.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning when a bus carrying a group of picnic-goers from Golaghat to Tinsukia met with a mishap at Balijan near Dergaon, resulting in 10 immediate deaths and several injuries. The death count increased with two individuals succumbing to their injuries en route to the hospital.

Four critically injured victims have been moved to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) according to recent reports. They have been identified as Kulumoni Saikia, Preeti Saikia, Mridul Saikia and Arup Saikia, with Kulumoni and Preeti being mother and daughter.

All injured are under the vigilant observation of a team of experts at GMCH. The attending doctors have disclosed the severity of their injuries. Six-year-old Preeti Saikia, who arrived at GMCH at 1 am on January 4, was found to have ENT bleeding and a prestitch wound of six centimetres from the base of her ear to the base of the mandibular angle. She is expected to need plastic surgery and is under the care of Dr H Ahmed.

Her mother, Kulomoni Saikia, arrived at GMCH at 1:25 am and was found to have tenderness over the left shoulder joint and a lacerated injury over the right knee joint. She has reportedly broken six ribs and is currently under the observation of Dr R Das.

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