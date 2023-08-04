A total of four people in Assam's several district districts have lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis.

The latest report of death comes from the Barpeta district where the deceased identified as Khanin Pathak of Sundaridia lost his life in the fight against the infection.

Notably, Pathak was a retired employee of the Barpeta PWD Branch and in the last 21 days, the decrease was severely ill.

He was at first admitted to the Nemcare Hospital, later he was shifted to GMCH.

However, last night after taking treatment for several days, Pathak breathed his last at GMCH.

It needs to be mentioned that till now 9 people have been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis and 12 with dengue in the present year.

Previously, a 16-year-old- teenage girl named Susmita Basumatary succumbed to the disease in Chirang’s Basugaon days after being admitted to a hospital.

As per reports, so far four people have lost their lives due to Japanese Encephalitis at several places in Assam.

It may be mentioned that Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus is naturally present in pigs and birds, and mosquitoes become carriers after biting infected animals.

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