In a horrifying incident, miscreants allegedly attack APDCL employees at Dumardaha Pt-IV under Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri after the accused stole a high voltage main line using hook tactics.

Rakesh Sarkar, assistant general manager Dhubri informed that during an anti-theft campaign, a group of criminals who were engaged in power theft violently beat up the sub-divisional engineer of APDCL's Gauripur Sub-Division and two outsourced linemen.

Meanwhile, while waiting for the cops to show up, the criminals stole SDE's mobile phone and also attacked them.

It is to be mentioned here that power theft in that area was being combatted by the SDE and staff through anti-theft efforts.



Also Read: Assam: Char area residents forced to cross river to reach Dhubri due to absence of proper medical facility

In a raid against the unlawful use of electric motors, SDO Manzoorul Haque and sub-ordinates Mofidul and Rafiqul went to the Dumardaha Pt-IV area and found five electric motors used by the miscreants.

The miscreants identified as Ashraf Ali, Majidur Sheikh, Afizur Rahman, Hafizur, Nulu, and others attacked the SDO and his employees in the area from behind as the operation went on.

The attacker critically injured SDO Manzoorul Haque of the APDCL office in Gauripur along with two employees.

Due to their severe injuries, all three were admitted to the Gauripur Community Health Centre but were ultimately sent to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

As a result, a FIR has been filed at the Gauripur Police Station in relation to the incident, and a police team arrives to continue their investigation.