In a decisive action against illegal coal mining, the Lekhapani Forest Range Office apprehended four labourers engaged in unauthorized mining activities in the Tirap Reserve Forest under the Digboi Forest Division.

The operation, led by Lekhapani Forest Range Officer Parasmita Neog and her team, took place during a daytime patrol on Friday.

The labourers, identified as Tarik Sangma and Samuel Sangma from Karbi Anglong, and Rajesh Garh and Mangala Pahariya from Pengree in Tinsukia District, were caught mining coal at two separate locations within the reserve forest.

In addition to apprehending the labourers, the forest department seized a substantial quantity of timber believed to be used for rat-hole mining. This form of mining is a significant environmental concern due to its hazardous impact on the forest ecosystem.



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Speaking to the media, Officer Parasmita Neog revealed that critical information was obtained from the detained individuals, potentially shedding light on larger networks involved in illegal coal mining and smuggling operations in the area.

A case has been registered at Lekhapani Police Station under the number LP/10 of 2024-25. All four apprehended individuals have been sent to judicial custody as part of the ongoing legal process.

This operation underscores the forest department's commitment to curbing illegal mining and protecting Assam's natural resources. Officer Neog emphasized the need for continued vigilance and strict action against those involved in activities that threaten the environment and biodiversity of the Tirap Reserve Forest.

The successful operation highlights the collaborative efforts of local authorities in addressing environmental crimes and ensuring the sustainability of vital forest reserves.