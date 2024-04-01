A total of 4 persons were killed in different parts of Assam on March 31 after a powerful storm hit the state, wreaking havoc, destroying buildings, houses, uprooting trees and electrical posts.

As per latest reports, 1 female identified as Sakhi Begum Laskar died in Cachar due to storm, one Pintu Chauhan, aged 17 died in West Karbi Anglong due to lightning, a 46-year-old man from Udalguri identified as Ruparam Basumatary died due to lightning and one 4-year-old child died in Mankachar after a boat capsized.

A devastating storm hit the state of Assam on March 31 with several areas reporting of severe damages.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief and grave concern over the devastating impacts of recent storms in Assam, Manipur, and West Bengal. Through a tweet, he expressed concerns and grief for the affected regions and assured comprehensive assistance to mitigate the aftermath of the calamity.

Also read: Amit Shah assures help to Assam, Manipur and West Bengal affected by devastating storm