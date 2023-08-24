Four people hailing from Manipur’s Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar district while they were smuggling drugs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mamang Haokip (36), Haobem Haokip (30), Henboi Haokip (39) and Gogou Paite (30).

According to police, Mamang, Henboi and Gogou are from Churachandpur, while Haobem hails from Kangpokpi.



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The suspected drug peddlers travelled from Churachandpur in a Bolero car through Mizoram and entered Cachar from the Dholai area.

“They wanted to take the consignment to some other state, and they chose an unusual route to distract the police, but failed,” Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

Meanwhile, the Cachar police launched an operation based on specific intel and intercepted the vehicle near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police on social media, and said, “Cachar Police intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at NIT-Ghungoor NH bypass and seized 104 soap cases containing 1.50 kg Heroin. Also apprehended four accused. Great work. Keep it up Assam Police.”



