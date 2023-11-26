Four police personnel including the Officer-in-Charge of Dhumerghat police station have been Reserve Closed on charges of extortion in Goalpara.

As per sources, Nitu Baruah, Officer-in-Charge of Dhumerghat police station in the district, have been Reserve Closed. Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy also put two other cops Pinku Baruah, Rakibul Islam and home guard Sukumar Barman under Reserved Close on charges of demanding and beating up gamblers.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, during the eviction of illegal gambling in Dhumerghat, the gamblers were assaulted with lathis by two junior cops led by in-charge police officer Nitu Baruah and the driver. One person was injured in the lathi charge.

The victim's family had lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police seeking justice in this regard. There have also been serious allegations against Nitu Baruah of demanding money from gamblers. On the basis of this complaint, the Superintendent of Police made a reserve clause to four police personnel, including the officer-in-charge of Dhumerghat police station, two days ago.

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