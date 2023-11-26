Manipur police arrested one active cadre of proscribed insurgent outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Imphal West district on November 25.

Acting on special inputs, Manipur Police carried out a search operation and arrested the militant on charges of extortion.

Manipur police took to platform X and informed, "Today (25.11.2023), Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of PREPAK from Imphal West District. He was involved in extortion from general public".

Further legal action has been initiated against the arrested person.

Also read : Manipur CM chairs meeting on 'Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014' to boost agricultural growth in state