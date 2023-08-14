Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence for exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.

As per the official notice, the four awardees who have been selected for the prestigious award are – DCP Sujeet Singh Panesar, Durga Kingkar Kumar, Inspector, Ariful Haque, Inspector and M Thadoi Singha, Sub Inspector.

Taking to his X handle, Assam DGP GP Singh also lauded compliments to Inspector Ariful Haque.

Compliments to Inspector Ariful Haque for Award of " Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the Year 2023 for the following -

Inspector of Police, CID, Assam Sri Ariful Haque was investigation officer in connection with Dhula PS Case No-114/2022 U/S… pic.twitter.com/3woPhvsy7f — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 14, 2023

A total of 151 police personnel across India will be awarded the prestigious medal, as per the official press release.



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These include six each from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi; four from Assam, Haryana, Odisha; one each from Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Nagaland; two from Jharkhand, three from Chhattisgarh; eight from Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal; seven from Bihar; five from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, NIA, NCB; ten from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh; eleven from Maharashtra; and fifteen from CBI.

Among the awardees also includes 28 women police personnel.