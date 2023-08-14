Assam: Four police personnel to receive 'Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’
Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence for exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.
Four Assam police personnel will be receiving the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’ on Independence for exceptional skills and services rendered during on-duty.
As per the official notice, the four awardees who have been selected for the prestigious award are – DCP Sujeet Singh Panesar, Durga Kingkar Kumar, Inspector, Ariful Haque, Inspector and M Thadoi Singha, Sub Inspector.
Taking to his X handle, Assam DGP GP Singh also lauded compliments to Inspector Ariful Haque.
Compliments to Inspector Ariful Haque for Award of " Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for the Year 2023 for the following -— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 14, 2023
Inspector of Police, CID, Assam Sri Ariful Haque was investigation officer in connection with Dhula PS Case No-114/2022 U/S… pic.twitter.com/3woPhvsy7f
A total of 151 police personnel across India will be awarded the prestigious medal, as per the official press release.
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These include six each from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi; four from Assam, Haryana, Odisha; one each from Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Puducherry and Nagaland; two from Jharkhand, three from Chhattisgarh; eight from Rajasthan, Kerala, West Bengal; seven from Bihar; five from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, NIA, NCB; ten from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh; eleven from Maharashtra; and fifteen from CBI.
Among the awardees also includes 28 women police personnel.
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