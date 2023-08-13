The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) along with NSCN/GPRN has called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations in the state.

Besides this, the banned militant outfits called for an 18-hour bandh from 12:01 am to 6 pm on August 15.

''On August 15, when the boycott is set to begin, there will be a complete shutdown lasting from 12:01 am until 6 pm. However, no emergency services, media, or religious operations will be impacted by the bandh,'' the proscribed group said in its statement.

The outfit further said that the facade of ''Independence Day'' has failed to protect the sovereignty of the historically independent nations of western Southeast Asia, which remain marginalized and influenced by the colonial ruling class.

In addition to denouncing the idea that local political issues are only "law and order problems," the proscribed faction also stressed the need of opposing such ideas in its statement.

''Unless colonial India's utter rule is ended, genuine progress cannot be made. As a result, ULFA-I called for unity among Assam, Nagaland, and the Western South-East Asia region (WeSEA), highlighting the value of self-defense and group actions,'' the outfit added.

In light of these considerations, the call for a boycott of the "Independence Day" celebrations in colonial India is reiterated, it said.

Additionally, it urges residents of Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh to abstain from taking part in any official state-mandated programmes. This appeal extends to all political and non-political institutions as well.

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