The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri has sentenced four individuals for their involvement in the brutal murder of Sahid Ali, a local resident of Aironjongla. Two of the accused received life imprisonment, while the other two were handed rigorous imprisonment along with fines.

The case stems from a horrifying incident that took place on December 10, 2013, when Sahid Ali was brutally attacked amid a family dispute. Dinesh Choudhary, the Additional Public Prosecutor, revealed that the attackers—Sona Ullah Seikh, Akhtar Ali, Kalam Sheikh, Sobur Ali, Sorhab Ali, Idrish Ali, and Anowar Hussain alias Bepari—mercilessly assaulted Ali with sharp objects, leading to severe injuries that proved fatal.

The assault was so violent that it not only resulted in Ali's death but also involved the vandalization of his and his relative’s homes, creating chaos in the community. Following the attack, Sarbesh Ali, a relative of the victim, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Dhubri Bazar Town Out Post.

After a decade-long wait, justice was served on September 27, when Judge Dhubri presided over Sessions Case No. 159/2016. In addition to the life sentences imposed on Kalam Sheikh and Sobur Ali, Sorhab Ali and Anowar Hussain received rigorous imprisonment. Meanwhile, Sona Ullah Seikh, Akhtar Ali, and Idrish Ali were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The verdict has brought a sense of relief and closure to Sahid Ali's family, who have long awaited justice. This outcome not only marks a significant step forward in the legal process but also serves as a warning against violence and criminal acts in the region.

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