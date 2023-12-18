In a latest development to the ongoing probe into the series of grenade blast that rocked the state of Assam, four persons have been arrested on suspicion of being behind the blast in Sivasagar.

As per sources, the four persons arrested in the Joysagar grenade blast have been identified as Rahul Mohan, Dibyajyoti Chetia, Mintu Chetia and Rintu Nath.

It is suspected that the four arrested persons were working in close coordination with the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I).

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