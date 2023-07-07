Tinsukia police on July 7 apprehended four women and seized 300 grams of heroin worth 60 lakh at a new railway junction in the district, said a police official.

Acting on the basis of a tip-off, Tinsukia Sadar Police conducted a joint operation with the Hijuguri Outpost Police team and where contraband was seized.

''During the operation, four women with a huge amount of heroin weighing 300 grams were arrested,'' said ASP Crime Moidul Islam.

Besides this police officials also recovered 28 thousand rupees and four mobile handsets in the presence of Islam.

According to the information received from the police, this huge consignment of heroin was brought from Dimapur to Tinsukia by the arrested women by train, whose market value is about 60 lakhs.

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