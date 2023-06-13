Fresh erosion caused by the Brahmaputra river was witnessed in the Puja ghat area of Dibrugarh on June 12.

The water resources department carried out prevention works and even inspected sensitive areas where vast areas are under the threat of being washed away by the rising river water level.

As per the local people, the erosion was observed on the new stretch along the river bank of the town since last fortnight.

Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan rushed to the area to assess the situation and directed the officials to mobilise men and machineries to prevent the river from gobbling up the land.

The stretch hit by the fresh round of erosion is being fortified by geo-bags as immediate measures.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state has been reeling under massive flood and erosion triggered by incessant rain in the past few days.

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