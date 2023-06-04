The state of Assam is soon going to face the brunt of price hike as the oil companies have increased the price of petrol and diesel by 50 paise beginning June 3.

The revised rate of petrol in Assam after the hike is Rs 97.54 per litre while diesel will cost Rs 90.23 per litre.

India TodayNE while speaking to one of the petrol pump owners in Guwahati found that the prices usually fluctuate. The fuel prices are based on the dynamic fuel pricing system and are revised regularly.

Diesel prices in Assam closed at an average price of Rs 89.84 per litre last month on May 31, 2023, rising by 0.57 per cent in the month. While petrol continues to dominate the price radar with an all time high at Rs 97.54 litre from its previous rate of Rs 97.04 per litre.

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