Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dilip Sharma on June 9 attacked GMDA Minister Ashok Singhal and said he is not fit for the job.

Sharma said this while reacting over the death of class 11 student Priya Kumari died in an accident as the scooter on which she was travelling to school hit the garbage and fell beneath the bus.

He vehemently criticized the GMC Authority, Administration, and officials of JICA and Jal Board for their irresponsible acts in digging activities in and around the city in the name of providing pure drinking water to city dwellers.

''Being a non-resident of Guwahati, the current Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Minister Ashok Singhal is a total misfit for the job,'' Sharma claimed in an official statement.

He further termed the incident unfortunate and claimed that the same exposed the irregularities and negligence on the part of the administration as well as different construction companies/agencies involved in digging activities in and around the city.

''The unfortunate accident on Thursday was a result of non-barricaded digging in the Ganeshguri area of the city for which the fatal accident took place,'' he added.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the accident and angst over it, Assam TMC women wing leaders along with other district and state committee leaders reached the Dispur Police Station to file a FIR against Officers and Contractors of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assisted water supply project in the city.

The TMC team to the Dispur Police Station was accompanied by State General Secretary Arupjyoti Bhuyan, Kamrup Metro district president Tapan Kalita, Women wing general secretaries Smriti Sarma Hazarika and Anjali Brahma, Kamrup metro district women president Rekha Borgohain and others.

Also read: Assam: JICA contractor B Balaji arrested in Guwahati's Ganeshguri road accident case