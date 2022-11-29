In yet another shocker a five-month pregnant teacher at a school in Moran in upper Assam's Dibrugarh district was allegedly abused, humiliated, and threatened by Class XI students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. She was attacked by a group of 30 to 40 boys just because she had informed their parents about their poor performance and low grades.

According to reports, 30 to 40 boys gheraoed the teacher before beginning to abuse her. The fact that the teacher had complained to their parents about the pupils' poor performance infuriated the students. With the aid of other teachers, the pregnant teacher managed to flee. After hearing the commotion, few girls from the girls’ hostel came to the teacher’s rescue.

Speaking to the media the school principal termed the incident as “very unfortunate” and said, “It is a very shameful incident. It is a heinous crime to attack a pregnant woman. We called the parents and asked them to take their children away for what they have done by the parents did not want to take them home and left the children at the school gate”.

22 students have been identified and school authorities have initiated for further action against the students.However, the students have denied the fact of assaulting the teacher.



The incident is reportedly said to have taken place on November 27, 2022. The incident has come as a shocker for many across the state. Already Dibrugarh is hitting the headlines for the horrific ragging incident reported at Dibrugarh University.

Also read: Dibrugarh University ragging case: 4 more students barred entry into varsity premises