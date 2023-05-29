Assam State Garo Students' Union on May 28 submitted a memorandum to the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging for an impartial probe into the suspicious death of Sub-Inspector of Assam Police Junmani Rabha.

The Garo Students' Union of the Assam State Zone expressed deep shock and condolences to the family members on the death of Junmani Rabha, Sub-Inspector of Mariklong Police Station in Nagaon district, who died in a tragic road accident in Bhagiya of Jakhala Bandha in Nagaon district on May 16.

In a press statement signed by Kronel Sangma, secretary of the students' union, said in a press statement signed at Dudhnai Awarta Bhawan today that the death of Junmani Rabha has now become a topic of discussion all over the state and the incident has been shrouded in mystery.

In a press release, the students' union said the Garo Students' Union welcomed the announcement of a CID probe by Assam Director General of Police G P Singh, however they also demanded that the responsibility be handed over to the CBI in the interest of the entire investigation process being impartial.

Nagaon SP Leena Doley, whose name cropped up in the planned murder of late SI Junmoni Rabha, has also been demanded to be arrested and exemplary punishment be given to each of the culprits.

On the other hand, he appealed to the Police Department of the Assam government to stop drugs, fake gold and any black trade and demanded the intervention of the Chief Minister of Assam in the death of Junmani Rabha.

Through this press meet, the students' union called for giving all the facilities provided by the government till the day of Junmani Rabha's retirement to Junmoni Rabha's mother and also demanded a compensation of One crore rupees to the family.

Kamrup District Garo Students' Union President Mc Tradel Sangma, Garo Students' Union Assam Zone Organizing Secretary Bijoy Sangma and Goalpara Darangiri Regional Committee's Geetu Sangma were also present at the press meet.

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