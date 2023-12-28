A gas pipeline exploded in Guwahati leading to the injury of three including one woman on December 28.

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place on Magazine road of Guwahati city where following the gas pipeline burst, three individuals were injured. The injured persons were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for immediate treatment.

The injured have been identified as Raju Kalita, Debjit Sharma and Reena Tide.

A four wheeler and an auto were also damaged due to the pipe explosion.

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